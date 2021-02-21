‘She’s a cool mom!’ Kris Jenner to enter beauty biz

‘She’s a cool mom!’ Kris Jenner to enter beauty bizSunday, February 21, 2021
|
If you thought the Kardashian-Jenner
domination of beauty and fashion was complete, the family’s matriarch has
something to say.
Kris Jenner is seeking to get a piece of the industry pie with TMZ reporting she has filed trademark documents for a beauty and skincare line.
Jenner, not satisfied with getting a percentage of her daughters’ business as their ‘momager’, has laid claim to Kris Jenner Beauty, Kris Jenner skin and Kris Jenner Skincare.
TMZ says she is looking to launch products ranging from hair, skin, and cosmetics to fragrances.
The family already has a vast empire with Kim Kardashian owning the KKW Beauty line, Kyle Jenner fronting the billion-dollar Kylie Cosmetics and Khloe Kardashian launching her Good American jeans line, among many other joint ventures.
