Leave our coins! Beyoncé teases new Ivy Park drop

Leave our coins! Beyoncé teases new Ivy Park dropThursday, November 12, 2020
|
Beyoncé keeps coming for our pockets, and
we’re not sure how to feel about that.
Days after her Ivy Park X Adidas Drip 2 collaboration sold out, the Queen B is back for what’s left of our paycheques with a new collection, Black Pack.
The new Drip 2 line will be released on the Adidas website in the United States on November 17, and available globally the following day, with the black and tan designs hitting stores on November 19.
The latest collection features the same designs from the previous Drip 2 drop (try saying that fast three times), which included bodysuits, leggings, sports bras, jumpsuits and parkas.
Drip 2 was rolled out with Bey’s now customary delivery to celeb pals and influencers who wasted no time in showing off their enviable packages.
