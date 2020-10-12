Shocking! Protoje removes his hat, poses in bathrobe

Shocking! Protoje removes his hat, poses in bathrobeMonday, October 12, 2020
|
Protoje has removed his hat y’all.
The Like Royalty artiste is usually seen sporting a hat, cap or tam, but he removed his headwear and put his locks in an updo for a picture he shared on Instagram on Monday.
Get this: He was also wearing a white robe as he sat on the side of a tub, legs crossed while talking on a landline telephone that was not plugged into anything.
“Choosing how I spend my time. It’s completely by design. Bless up @thejamaicainn for the love all weekend,” the Jamaican entertainer captioned the photo.
And his fans were shocked to see him without something covering his head.
“1st time I see his hair uncovered,” one person said.
Another added: “At least you’re not taking a bath in the tam.”
The picture was even shared by ZJ Sparks, who said: “2020 really different. Who did know we woulda eva see Proto ah cock 10 and well pose off inna robe widout him tam?”
Meanwhile, Protoje recently dropped the official music video for Still I Wonder, which is on his In Search Of Lost Time album that was released in August.
