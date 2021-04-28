‘Shorty’ featured in Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi music videos

Vybz Kartel’s sons Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi have released mini music videos featuring their mother Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson.

The projects premiered yesterday on YouTube and are each under two minutes.

Likkle Addi’s video debuted first for the song Style. The video was filmed during his yacht birthday celebration late last year and sees the 16-year-old deejaying about his lavish lifestyle and being the “It boy” on the dancehall block.

“Dancehall, yeah, mi come yah suh fi rule things. Who him? Likkle Addi a di new king,” he deejays.

Making cameo appearances are Shaneil Muir, Gaza Empire Vice President Sikka Rymes and Johnson. While Johnson’s appearance is understandable, as she’s not only the UTG matriarch, but also co-producer of the song through her Short Boss Muzik Label (Vybz Kartel Muzik is the other contributor), it’s surprising as Johnson has, for many years, chosen to stay out of the spotlight.

She also appears in Likkle Vybz’s Give Thanks music video, which was filmed earlier this month. The track rests on the same rhythm and follows the 18-year-old on a typical day in his luxurious life of a plush residence, Benz whip and a bevy of women. Beyond the bling, he deejays about hustling in his youth and making use of his opportunities.

The message mirrors the brothers’ earlier announcement that they are majoring in business studies and will be taking the reins of their dad’s music label, Adidjahiem Records. Their business acumen could also explain the mini music video strategy. Assuming they had a low budget, they’d still generate interest in the songs with short and spicy videos, earning YouTube payment, without pulling out all the stops for a big-budget production. The artistes also attached links for folks to purchase the full songs, adding to the royalties they’ll receive.

Trending matters

Since its less than 24 hours premiere, both songs have earned below 100,000 views but have trending statuses on YouTube in Jamaica. Style is at number nine and Give Thanks is at number 11. Kartel has been known – or his Instagram account, rather – to vocalise dissatisfaction with the statistical system operated by YouTube. It seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

In his Story post, Likkle Addi insinuated that YouTube is manipulating the views of his Style music video. He let his father do the talking by sharing a snippet of an unreleased Kartel track which says, “Dem a freeze views, aye, suck yuh madda YouTube.”

The brothers have, nonetheless, received commendation in the comments and cosigning from their dad whose account has been promoting the new videos.