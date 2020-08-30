Shots fired? Popcaan shades artistes who target YouTube trending status

Dancehall artiste Popcaan isnâ€™t holding

punches these days.

Fresh off a star-studded vacation with Drake and the release of his Fixtape album, the artiste has taken a swipe at those who would do music simply to trend on YouTube.

The Ova Dweet deejay posted series of photos of himself in front one of his luxury vehicles yesterday, August 29, with the caption â€œAll who only do music fi trend pan youtube put up unu handâ€, a swipe that included several laughing emojis.

Generating more than 115,000 likes and over 1,600 comments since it was shared, the post has many hazarding guesses it may be jab at rivals Alkaline and Intence whose songs have controlled much of the streaming platformâ€™s trending rank in recent times. In a tweet following the Fixtape release, Alkaline replied with a less than subtle critique of the album which he referred to as â€œfishtapeâ€.

View this post on Instagram All who only do music fi trend pan youtube put up unu handŸ– Ÿ¤”Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ¤·Ÿ¿â€â™‚ï¸A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Aug 29, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

Reggae artiste Protoje responded to the post with â€œBreddaaaa take time no manâ€ while a fan added â€œTell dem to level upâ€ even as several others commented â€œChubbleâ€.

Popcaanâ€™s album entered the Billboard 200 album chart at number 94 upon release.