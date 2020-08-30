Shots fired? Popcaan shades artistes who target YouTube trending status

Shots fired? Popcaan shades artistes who target YouTube trending statusSunday, August 30, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan isnâ€™t holding
punches these days.
Fresh off a star-studded vacation with Drake and the release of his Fixtape album, the artiste has taken a swipe at those who would do music simply to trend on YouTube.
The Ova Dweet deejay posted series of photos of himself in front one of his luxury vehicles yesterday, August 29, with the caption â€œAll who only do music fi trend pan youtube put up unu handâ€, a swipe that included several laughing emojis.
Generating more than 115,000 likes and over 1,600 comments since it was shared, the post has many hazarding guesses it may be jab at rivals Alkaline and Intence whose songs have controlled much of the streaming platformâ€™s trending rank in recent times. In a tweet following the Fixtape release, Alkaline replied with a less than subtle critique of the album which he referred to as â€œfishtapeâ€.
Reggae artiste Protoje responded to the post with â€œBreddaaaa take time no manâ€ while a fan added â€œTell dem to level upâ€ even as several others commented â€œChubbleâ€.
- Related story: Popcaan to release â€˜Fixtapeâ€™ documentary
Popcaanâ€™s album entered the Billboard 200 album chart at number 94 upon release.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy