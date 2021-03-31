‘Shottas’ to return as TV series

‘Shottas’ to return as TV seriesWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
A television series, Top Shottas starring Ky-Mani Marley and Spragga Benz, is in the making.
According to Spragga Benz, it has no link to the 2002 movie Shottas except for using the same cast members.
In Shottas, Marley and Spragga Benz play gangsters involved in organised crime in Kingston and Miami.
“There is a script for Shottas 2 but for now, it is the television series which is on the front burner. People were requesting a follow-up for Shottas but the legal rights for the original movie are being contested in courts,” Spragga Benz, who plays Tutus, told the Jamaica Observer.
“This time I will be seen getting ready to re-enter society after being held captive for a while,” he said.
Top Shottas’cast also comprises actors Paul Campbell and Munair Zacca.
Filming began late 2019 in Fort Lauderdale and is directed by Cess Silvera, who did Shottas.
“Eight episodes have been completed and the project is being funded privately by Fada Screw,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy