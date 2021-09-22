Showroom Fresh: 2022 BMW X3/X4

BUZZ gained unfettered access to the 2022 BMW X3 and X4 before they hit the showroom floor of ATL Autobahn, the arm of the ATL Automotive Group responsible for the BMW and MINI brands.

“These are our new 2022 X3 and X4 models. These are just a slight facelift,” explained Jeanel Bowla, sales manager — BMW Jamaica.

The new models get improvements to keep them competitive in the compact luxury sport utility vehicle segment, bring them in line with current BMW design and technology. For 2022 the X3 and X4 will be more alike, but yet have more options for individualization.

The visual tweaks for the X3 include new full LED headlights, a flatter front bumper, and BMW’s iconic kidney grille, enlarged and given a single-section frame rather than the classic split. In the rear there are new body lines for emphasis to meld with the X3 only LED taillights, bearing a more three-dimensional look. The X4 gains a mesh version of the kidney grille to differentiate itself, and there is a third style option from BMW M. Outback, the rear apron is specific to the X4. Common across both models is flush-fitting free-form tailpipe trim. There are now a total of eleven regular paint finishes choosing from.

Inside, the X3 and X4, got some major physical and technology updates. The centre console now matches that of the 4 Series sedan, putting the buttons in a sportier fashion for a better operational and driver experience. The emphasis on sportiness continues with standard sports seats. In front of the driver, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster is paired with a 10.25-inch main screen that can be sized to 12.3-inches. Occupant comfort is taken care of by automatic Air.

Conditioning with 3-zone control. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant now has additional capabilities, including the ability to close windows and change the driving modes, all initiated by the words, Hey BMW.

“What is exciting about the new X3 and X4 is that we’ve gotten some new interior options. Some were only available in the X4, but for 2022 we can get them in the X3 in the executive and M Sport packages, so it gives a nice edge and flair to the X3s, making it an exciting vehicle for young professionals.”

Both models retain their previous engine and drivetrain choices. There’s the two-wheel-drive 184bhp sDrive20i and 245bhp sDrive30i with standard 8-speed automatic transmission. xDrive, all-wheel is available. There will be the eventual high-performance models bearing the M40i badge for 360bhp. All configurations feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, using a

48-volt-starter generator to provide an electric boost of 11bhp aiding in performance, lower fuel consumption and driving comfort. “The X3 here at ATL Autobahn is one of our best-sellers. Right now, between the last two years the BMW X3 has done extremely well, with the X4 coming up close,” said Bowla.