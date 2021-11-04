Showroom Fresh: 2022 Porsche Macan S

Buzz Caribbean continues to be your hub to the hottest automotive metal on the island, and cars don’t carry more heat than the latest Porsche. We managed to invade the New Kingston showroom of Porsche Jamaica for a small teaser of their first 2022 model on Jamaican shores, the Macan S compact Sport Utility Vehicle, ahead of its end of November launch date.

“The new Macan is a better looking car than the previous model. I like the changes they’ve made to it for 2022,” said David Henriques, Head of Business — Porsche Jamaica.

The previous Macan wasn’t ugly to begin with, regardless the visual upgrades add plenty to its presence, especially in the searing Carmine Red example revealed to Buzz Caribbean’s camera. The front bumper has been modified for form and function. Form adds more aggression while functioning to providing extra cooling for the increase in horsepower the S model now has. In the rear, the bumper also boosts up the optical hostility with large bore shiny dual exhaust tips poking out menacingly from either side of the deeper rear diffuser. There are several new colours and new wheels if the standard 21-inchers aren’t enough. For Porsche the devil is in the details, and having several pieces of body trim textured combines it all for a sportier looking Macan.

“The Macan is extremely important for us here at Porsche Jamaica. Despite Jamaicans preferring the larger Cayenne, we’ve had great response from the local market making it a consistent seller,” said Henriques.

He went on to explain that there are three trims, the regular Macan, S, and GTS. There’s no Turbo trim announced yet, however the S with its twin turbo 2.9-litre V6 makes 385bhp, the previous horsepower figure of the previous Macan Turbo. The newfound horsepower means the Macan S can hit 100kph in under five seconds. For those without the need for speed, it can now park itself.

The big change has been inside. The Macan receives an update to the touch controls from the Cayenne for that modern premium feeling. With the larger infotainment screen the Macan, from the driver’s seat, inherits the Cayenne’s Starship Enterprise sense of operation. There is the minimum of buttons, everything now hidden under glass and illuminated as necessary. Lucky owners will enjoy the steering wheel from the iconic 911 sports car.

The 2022 Macan S starts at USD$119,000. The standard Macan clocks in at USD$84,700 while the top GTS model enters the price picture at USD$144,000. Set for launch at the end of November, the 2022 can be ordered now from Porsche Jamaica and individualized to the owner’s financial capacity.