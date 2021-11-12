SHOWROOM FRESH: 2022 TOYOTA RAIZE

This one is so fresh off the showroom floor you can probably smell the paint drying through the pictures. Jamaica, welcome Toyota’s smallest and newest Sport Utility Vehicle, the 2022 Toyota Raize. Of course, Buzz Caribbean got the full scoop from Howard Foster, Branch Manager, Old Hope Road — Toyota Jamaica.

“The Raize doesn’t replace any vehicle in our current product line up. It just gives our customers options,” Foster explained.

With the Raize, Toyota Jamaica SUVs now includes the hybrid-powered C-HR, the seven-seater Rush, the launched earlier this year Corolla Cross, and the ever popular RAV4. Models then move into the more serious off-road segment with the FJ Cruiser, Fortuner, Land Cruiser Prado, and the big daddy itself, the OG Land Cruiser.

The Raize is a small entry level SUV available in two trims, NV and GX. The NV uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder motor, while the GX gets a 1-litre — wait for it — turbocharged three-cylinder motor. The Raize is front-wheel drive and packed with features for the active lifestyle.

“It’s aimed at younger buyers wanting to move from a small hatchback, or are looking at purchasing their first vehicle,” said Foster.

It may look like the typical small car but Foster says many will be surprised by how spacious it is on the inside. Across the trim levels there are wheels sizes up to 17-inch, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, push button start, LED lights, fog lamps, six airbags, cloth seating with leather inserts, paddle shifters for the CVT, and steering wheel mounted controls for the Toyota infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with even more. The GX tips the scale in its favour with niceties such as keyless entry, a configurable digital dash and climate control to name of few of its features. Youthful buyers will appreciate the wide colour options and the standard two-tone paint scheme. Just note, the roof is always black.

Available now, the Raize starts at JM$4.3 million or can be had for JM$45,000 a month.

“For that you get a brand new car, three years free service, and a three year warranty. Why buy used at this monthly payment,” said Foster.

He expects it to be a hit with customers as it’s a sweet spot size and price-wise in the small SUV market.