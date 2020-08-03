â€˜Shut up, thong boyâ€™: Twitter drags Aubrey Huffâ€™s unhealthy obsession with Lebron James

â€˜Shut up, thong boyâ€™: Twitter drags Aubrey Huffâ€™s unhealthy obsession with Lebron JamesMonday, August 03, 2020
|
Former Major League Baseball (MLB) star Aubrey
Huff was on the receiving end of scorching Twitter pitches on Sunday (August 2),
after throwing shade at American basketball great Lebron James and his choice
of fashion.
The self-proclaimed â€˜protector of toxic masculinityâ€™ did just that when he claimed James was setting a â€˜bad exampleâ€™ for young men on his official Twitter account.
The tweet seemed to be part of a vitriol-laced rant slamming peaceful protests and the wearing of masks amid rising racial tensions and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping across the United States.
â€œYoung men this is not how a man is supposed to dress. Carrying a purse is not cool. I suppose dressing like this makes it easier to kneel. #emasculated,â€ Huff wrote.
The irresponsible, borderline personal connection Huff made between Jamesâ€™ decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest against racism and social injustice blatantly ignored the fact that most NBA players have been doing the same thing since the season restarted in late July.
The tweet instantly triggered a response by Twitter users who quickly reminded Huff of his own salacious choice of dressing, which included him wearing his wifeâ€™s thong to MLB championship games.
One could hope the scathing replies served as a lesson in verbose restraint, but anyone who knows Huff, an outspoken conservative and Trump supporter, knows this is highly unlikely.
James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, has not responded to Huffâ€™s snide remark.
Not-so-distant history 101, Aubrey, wasnâ€™t it you who wore your wifeâ€™s red thong as a â€˜rallying cryâ€™ for the San Francisco Giants in 2010?
Didnâ€™t you proudly wave the lingerie during the Giantsâ€™ November victory parade after clinching the 2010 World Series?
What is a man, carrying a bag, deemed less masculine? Wouldnâ€™t you say, deep down, this rant is a reflection of your own insecurities?
If you would prefer to die before wearing a mask, in the middle of a pandemic, you should sit out think pieces, Aubrey.
If you live in a glass house, donâ€™t throw stones, BUZZ fam!
