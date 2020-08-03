â€˜Shut up, thong boyâ€™: Twitter drags Aubrey Huffâ€™s unhealthy obsession with Lebron James

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) star Aubrey

Huff was on the receiving end of scorching Twitter pitches on Sunday (August 2),

after throwing shade at American basketball great Lebron James and his choice

of fashion.

The self-proclaimed â€˜protector of toxic masculinityâ€™ did just that when he claimed James was setting a â€˜bad exampleâ€™ for young men on his official Twitter account.

yes, LeBron James, who is 6'9, 250 lbs, maintains a greek statue-like body at the age of 35, and is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and one of the best athletes ever, should try to be as masculine as [checks notes] Aubrey Huff â€” manny (@mannyfidel) https://t.co/qKSEnIOHw1August 3, 2020

The tweet seemed to be part of a vitriol-laced rant slamming peaceful protests and the wearing of masks amid rising racial tensions and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping across the United States.

â€œYoung men this is not how a man is supposed to dress. Carrying a purse is not cool. I suppose dressing like this makes it easier to kneel. #emasculated,â€ Huff wrote.

Young men this is not how a man is supposed to dress. Carrying a purse is not cool. I suppose dressing like this makes it easier to kneel. â€” Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) #emasculated pic.twitter.com/JK2ifJsWgZAugust 2, 2020

The irresponsible, borderline personal connection Huff made between Jamesâ€™ decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest against racism and social injustice blatantly ignored the fact that most NBA players have been doing the same thing since the season restarted in late July.

Pull up on LeBron with that same energy then, since you donâ€™t think heâ€™s masculine. â€” Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) https://t.co/5mCw2t7J29August 3, 2020

The tweet instantly triggered a response by Twitter users who quickly reminded Huff of his own salacious choice of dressing, which included him wearing his wifeâ€™s thong to MLB championship games.

Now, Aubrey â€” was that a nerve? (@primediscussion) https://t.co/TjS62mIf3n pic.twitter.com/1UzjBWl6rBAugust 3, 2020

One could hope the scathing replies served as a lesson in verbose restraint, but anyone who knows Huff, an outspoken conservative and Trump supporter, knows this is highly unlikely.

James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, has not responded to Huffâ€™s snide remark.

Not-so-distant history 101, Aubrey, wasnâ€™t it you who wore your wifeâ€™s red thong as a â€˜rallying cryâ€™ for the San Francisco Giants in 2010?

This you? â€” Felonious Munk Ÿ‡ªŸ‡¹ (@Felonious_munk) https://t.co/iWlRrZ2lAA pic.twitter.com/5Ujg992vJsAugust 3, 2020

Didnâ€™t you proudly wave the lingerie during the Giantsâ€™ November victory parade after clinching the 2010 World Series?

What is a man, carrying a bag, deemed less masculine? Wouldnâ€™t you say, deep down, this rant is a reflection of your own insecurities?

Worrying about another manâ€™s manliness is a pretty good sign that youâ€™re terrified about your own. â€” Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) https://t.co/RQJshtSAVBAugust 3, 2020

If you would prefer to die before wearing a mask, in the middle of a pandemic, you should sit out think pieces, Aubrey.

If you live in a glass house, donâ€™t throw stones, BUZZ fam!