Simon Cowell breaks back after fall from electric bicycle

Simon Cowell broke his back while test riding his new

electric bicycle at his California home yesterday, August 8.

Cowell reportedly fell from the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his Malibu home. He was taken to a hospital and was under observation and said to be doing fine.

A follow-up report by a spokesperson said the record executive was expected to have had surgery in the evening following his accident.

Cowell is the creator of America’s Got Talent and is also a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor and American Idol.