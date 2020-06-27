‘Simpsons’ to stop having white actors play non-white characters

‘Simpsons’ to stop having white actors play non-white charactersSaturday, June 27, 2020
|
“The Simpsons” will no longer have white actors
voicing the roles of non-white characters on the long-running series, part of a
broader push by animated shows to be more sensitive to matters of race and
avoid stereotypes.
Hank Azaria, a white actor who voices several characters on “The Simpsons,” had already said he would stop playing Apu, the Indian convenience-store clerk. Now the rest of the show will follow suit, Fox Corp. said on Friday.
“The Simpsons” debuted in 1989 with a white cast voicing the Simpson family and the varied townspeople of Springfield. In addition to taking the role of Apu, Azaria played Carl Carlson, an African-American co-worker of Homer Simpson, and Lou, a black police officer. Harry Shearer, also white, has played Dr Hibbert, an African American doctor.
Hollywood has been reevaluating its practices after nationwide protests forced a racial-justice reckoning for the entertainment industry
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy