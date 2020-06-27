‘Simpsons’ to stop having white actors play non-white characters

“The Simpsons” will no longer have white actors

voicing the roles of non-white characters on the long-running series, part of a

broader push by animated shows to be more sensitive to matters of race and

avoid stereotypes.

Hank Azaria, a white actor who voices several characters on “The Simpsons,” had already said he would stop playing Apu, the Indian convenience-store clerk. Now the rest of the show will follow suit, Fox Corp. said on Friday.

“The Simpsons” debuted in 1989 with a white cast voicing the Simpson family and the varied townspeople of Springfield. In addition to taking the role of Apu, Azaria played Carl Carlson, an African-American co-worker of Homer Simpson, and Lou, a black police officer. Harry Shearer, also white, has played Dr Hibbert, an African American doctor.

Hollywood has been reevaluating its practices after nationwide protests forced a racial-justice reckoning for the entertainment industry