‘SimRavers’ killed it! Host Simone Clarke Cooper dances alongside Ding Dong

Here we were

thinking that it was Tami Chin or Spice who would probably take away Desha

Raversâ€™ spot.

But it seems TV host Simone Clarke Cooper might be the real dancer.

Yes, BUZZ fam. The popular TV host has shown that she can, in fact, drop legs.

In videos that have been shared on Instagram, Clarke Cooper is seen doing the â€˜Gwehâ€™ dance move alongside Ding Dong. She had the moves down pat and had the facial expressions to match.

And unlike some of the other persons who have tried the moves, it seems the TV host is a natural. Â

â€œListen Iâ€™m teaching every single soul @desharavers dance move #GWEH Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ @simoneclarkecooper AKA #SIMRAVERS officially yuh kill it,â€ Ding Dong captioned the video of Clarke Cooper doing the dance move.

â€˜SimRaversâ€™ also shared the video on her Instagram page on Monday night after interviewing Ding Dong for her show, SIM Soul Sessions.

â€œEverybody can dance but a nuh everybody a dancer! Ef oonoo doan like how mi move â€“ â€˜gweh!â€™ (I donâ€™t mean that!) Thank you, @dingdongravers, for a message and some fun! @simsoulsessions,â€ she captioned the video.

Like Ding Dong, many people believed Clarke Cooper did a good job.

â€œShe never want no teaching,â€ one social media user said.

Another added: Simone killed it Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥she have a buzz.â€

There were even suggestions that she should compete against Spice to see who the better dancer is.

â€œYow @dingdongravers she and @spiceofficial @simoneclarkecooper fi have a dance off wah u think,â€ one person said.