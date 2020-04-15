Singer Ciara is expecting a baby boy

Singer Ciara is expecting a baby boyWednesday, April 15, 2020
Ciara has revealed she is expecting a baby boy with her husband Russell Wilson, after posting a gender reveal on Instagram.
The 34-year-old singer is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Russell Wilsonâ€”with whom she already has two-year-old daughter Sienna Princessâ€”on Tuesday revealed that the two are set to welcome a baby boy.
Ciaraâ€”who also has five-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex-partner Futureâ€”posted a video of her gender reveal on Instagram, in which she and Russell let off smoke cannons filled with blue powder.
They were joined by Sienna and Future in the video, and the latter was particularly excited to be getting a baby brother to play with.
American football star Russell, 31, also shared the same video on his own account, where he wrote: â€œGender Reveal Time! @Ciara. Prince or Princess???â€
