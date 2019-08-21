Singer Papito aims to make his mark in the music industry

Former Rising Star contestant Papito has stepped up his effort to establish himself on the local music scene.

Papito, who is one of the few artistes in the emerging reggae-pop genre, has been popping up in clubs and at parties pushing his music.

Here’s a breakdown of what he has been doing over the past few months.

Papito is currently working on an EP to be released early 2020.

He has been working on developing his sound and Brand Papito over the past few months as he gears up for some new releases.

Papito has also been doing some production under his newly registered Label called YungSunzENt.

He has also been working with a few producers, including Marlon Easy of Just Easy Productions who produced his single Lose Control and also Frankie Music which produced Papito’s single Give Thanks.

The singer has also appeared on multiple radio shows, Full House Fridays being the most recent.

“I have learned that timing is everything and so one has to always be prepared hence the continuous work I do on my craft,” he told BUZZ.

—Article by Anthony Henry