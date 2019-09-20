Singer Sevana is a film director, too

Reggae artiste Sevana has added director to her resume.

The singer, who is known for tracks like Nobody Man and Sudden Flight featuring Protoje and Jesse Royal, is the assistant director for a film called Fear that premiered in Washington DC, United States, last weekend. The film was shot in Jamaica, and it discusses the effects of institutionalised racism inside the psyche of the black males.

“Had the honour of being present for its premiere in the company of a few remarkable people at the @kennedycentre in Washington DC,” the Bit Too Shy singer said.

She also thanked the Bob Marley Musesum for allowing her to use their space for the film.

The singer did not hint at a possible release date for Fear, but it is expected that it will be released soon.