Singer Wesu Wallace looking to come back on the scene in a ‘HeArtBeAt’

Since his awe-inspiring performance at the

Wallace performed Sam Smith’s I’m Not The Only One and had tongues wagging about his potential. His performance racked up over one million views on the Youtube page of The Voice.

In an exclusive interview with BUZZ, he shared that since his Voice performance he grew in popularity for obvious reasons but still had challenges securing gigs.

“I got a surge in followers on social media but the hopeful turnaround m of bookings never increased. Some partly because it was assumed I was now a megastar, some because I wasn’t showing up on high profile cards … but the people that were willing to hire my musical services certainly to this day, still show their appreciation and I am grateful,” he said.

Wallace shared that he has been unable to get consistent work since February of last year, but he’s now focused on getting back out there.

The 40-year-old released his second album amidst the pandemic called HeArtBeAt which is multicultural.“This is an album I’m very proud of because I was able to tie my entire cultures together. My family support has been phenomenal and I could not ask for more,” he added.

Mixed heritage

Wallace is originally from Zimbabwe and has Bajan roots but also spent time in the UK. His mixed heritage is something that he takes great pride in. He shared that it allows him to fit in most places but he finds that people are more star-struck by him in international spaces as opposed to home in Barbados.

“When I am abroad, people are more intrigued by what I do. Very often people are completely blown away that they’ve never seen or heard of me before. The Voice changed that a little but the narrative remains the same. In Barbados, I have a lovely following and they show me love constantly,” he said.

“But reaching a level where I can touch the masses requires something that I do not know of. Often the variant in my birth and raised cultures allows me to fit in anywhere, but I am often overlooked here in Barbados because I seem to carry an assumed style that isn’t as popular.”

For now, the musician has his sights set on being successful without so much of the busyness of gig hunting.“Success looks like me never having to hustle for work ever again. My craft, my voice makes money from sales alone that performing is a choice instead of a necessity. This way I can enjoy performing more than I already do. Will have emotional freedom to explore music with a greater relaxed state of mind. That is what success looks like to me.”