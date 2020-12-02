Sit tight! Beenie Man says album’s delay caused by “personal unexpected challenges”

Those eager

to get a taste of Beenie Manâ€™s Simma album will have to wait a little longer,

as the deejay says he will only release it when he is in the best mental space.

The King of the Dancehall artiste was scheduled to drop the album on his birthday in August, but that didnâ€™t happen.

After disappearing from Instagram following the death of his mother in September, Beenie Man re-emerged, promising to release the project that same month.

Again, there was no album.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the entertainer said that he will release Simma when the time is right.

â€œSIMMA #TheAlbum ŸŒŸ“½Ÿ”¥Ÿ’¯Ÿ‘ŠŸ¿ Blessings my fans, mi see the messages, the emails, the questions and the calls! We had to push back the album release due to all the personal unexpected challenges,â€ he said.

â€œYou know I give you my best at all times and I wanted to ensure I was in the best space mentally & emotionally before I dropped the album. LIKE I SAID THOUGH, BACK TO BUSINESS AS USUAL.â€

While he did promise that the album will be released, he did not say when that would happen.

Although the album is delayed again, fans can get their Beenie Man fix in recent releases like Be Mine with Cruz Rock and 12 Days of Christmas on Shaggyâ€™s Christmas in the Islands album. The Christmas track also features Craigy T.