Sizzla Kalonji and Lil Hanky Panky team up for ‘Closer The Better’

Reggae artiste Sizzla Kalonji has partnered with up-and-coming artiste Lil Hanky Panky for the love-inspired track Closer The Better. The track, released on Monday, September 20, sees both artistes syncing their styles to produce a good lyrical product.

Following the upload, persons have been sharing their thoughts on the track. “Song yah have a nice vibe tho” one person commented on YouTube. Another wrote, “very beautiful n smooth track love it”.

The track was seemingly put together in June when the German-born artiste made her way to Judgement Yard in August Town where she and Sizzla made the connection.

At that time she described the encounter as an honour. “Judgement Yard was an experience! A beautiful place. Thank you, Sizzla so much for having us and sharing some vibes. It was an honor,” she said.