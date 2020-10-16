Sizzla releases new album for ‘the ladies’

Reggae veteran Sizzla has curated something special for the ladies in his latest album, Million Times.

The 12-track set was released on October 2, and features a collaboration, titled Love for Money, with deejay G Mac. Other tracks include Feelings, Lady Lady, Don’t Stop, Nah Go Happy, Lasting Effect, Without You, and Girlfriend.

“It was all about love and the ladies. Those two were the inspirations for making this album,” Sizzla told the Jamaica Observer.

Million Times debuted at number 14 this week.

“This project is different from my previous albums in the sense that it’s a more crossover, hip hop with a little bit of an acoustic flavour. Real soothing and lovely to the extent you don’t wanna play anything else,” he said.

To date, Sizzla has released about 80 albums and charted more than 23 Top Ten albums on Billboard. His first was 1997s Praise Ye Jah. His highest-charting album to date is the Jon FX-produced I’m Yours, which climbed to number two in 2017.