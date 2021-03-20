Sizzla tells PM Holness not to take the COVID-19 vaccine

Jamaican artiste Sizzla Kalonji is against

COVID-19 and its vaccine.

The Good Ways singer used his Instagram platform on Friday to hit out against the vaccine program, which got underway on March 10.

“My honourable Prime Minister, please do not take the vaccine,” he said. “Mi nuh waan see my Jamaica government and nobody inna my Jamaica government tek nuh vaccine enuh. A weh Babylon a try do? Kill off my Jamaica government family? If me haffi go stand up and defend my Jamaica government which is Rastaman government by right, mi nuh waan none a dem tek no vaccine.”

His sentiment extended to law enforcers and healthcare workers who are currently up for vaccination in the first of the three-phase program.

“Yuh waan tell me so much doctors deh a Jamaica, so many students studying at The University of Technology, The University of the West Indies and Jamaica is a likkle spice island like Grenada, so many healing herbs here in the country and we cya put some money together, set a likkle team fi do some likkle research and come up with we own medicine?”

He added, “People dem a seh, ‘So yuh never get vaccine before?’ All a dem vaccine deh a still poison. We born natural and clean, a Babylon a try hold dung the black nation but it nah go work.”

His message accompanied new music including Dash Weh Di Poison, which he related to the vaccine and other substances like drugs.

Admitting that social media isn’t his domain, Kalonji said that folks should get used to seeing him more as it’s part of his duty as a Rastafarian to restore good principles in society.

“Mi have Facebook too, mi have TikTok and dem something deh but you know as Rastaman youth inna di garrison growing up, I’m not used to all those stuff but we gotta start using up all these social media outlets just to reach out to the people.”

During his address, he also encouraged young artistes to own their masters and secure their publishing and royalties. Where music is concerned, he advised artistes to enrich their catalogue by singing “conscious songs” which can be played for the entire family.

“Bun gun. We nuh waan hear bout no gun. When yuh hear we do a likkle ragamuffin song, gun song, a just fi do music and the purpose a dancehall and the purpose a soundclash. Keep it in the music and Jamaica nuh like nasty artist. Remember we have a future to prepare for our children and we got visitors coming to our country so it’s everyone’s duty to keep the country clean and to speak out on matters affecting us as a people.”