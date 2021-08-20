Skatta Burrell blasts those encouraging people to break COVID-19 protocols

Skatta Burrell blasts those encouraging people to break COVID-19 protocolsFriday, August 20, 2021
Skatta Burrell is continuing his advocacy for fellow citizens to take the COVID-19 virus seriously. This time, the popular dancehall selector is taking aim at people who are encouraging others to disobey the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Jamaican government to curb the spread of the virus.
Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness on Thursday announced a seven-day no movement period to begin on Sunday, August 22.
“It’s hard out here for a lot of Folks especially those who are not financially stable enough to stock up on food and supplies for days and it’s time those who are encouraging them to be rebellious and create mayhem over the rules to step up and create a fund to assist those who are facing hardships,” Burrell said in a lengthy Instagram post.
He continued; “If you not going to show up at the Police Station with Bail money and Lawyers to free the People DO NOT ENCOURAGE THEM TO DEFY THE SYSTEM. It’s unfair to encourage poor people to fight your battles and you are not out there on the frontlines putting up resources to aid them when the system claps back.”
Burrell was recently diagnosed with the virus, he has since recovered and has been using his platform to spread awarreness.
“After my COVID-19 experience I can only advise my fellow country Man and Woman to be careful and do what you must to protect Yourselves. Your Health choices are Personal and Yours to make,” he said.
