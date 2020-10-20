Skilful! Lila Ike vows to master one-wheeled skateboard

Skilful! Lila Ike vows to master one-wheeled skateboardTuesday, October 20, 2020
|
It seems Jamaican
singer Lila Ike has found something new to occupy her time while she is away
from the stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her new thing is skateboarding.
Yup! On Tuesday, the entertainer shared a video of her balancing on a one-wheeled skateboard under the guidance of a musician named EDGE.
Lila is seen skilfully, gliding along a road in Ocho Rios, St Ann, while on the skateboard as she eats a piece of melon. Except for a slight mishap, Lila seemed well on her way to mastering the electric skateboard.
â€œThis take serious meditationâ€¦ 3 months a dis day and night and me can do a hand stand pon it lol @edgeaholic,â€ she captioned the video.
And her teacher, EDGE, seems to have a lot of confidence in her. â€œYou already have it lock like this In 24 hours so you will,â€ he commented on the video.
Although many people were impressed with her ability, they urged her to wear a helmet, as well as elbow and knee pads.
â€œLooking forward to the handstand video Ÿ‘‘Ÿ˜…ps. Be careful,â€ one person said.
Her printed Clarks also took some of the shine.
â€œYouâ€™re so pretty. Itâ€™s the Clarks for me,â€ one person said.
â€œThose print Clarkes boots â¬†ï¸Ÿ”¥. Congratulations on the moves pon one wheel board,â€ another added.
