Skilful! Lila Ike vows to master one-wheeled skateboard

It seems Jamaican

singer Lila Ike has found something new to occupy her time while she is away

from the stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her new thing is skateboarding.

Yup! On Tuesday, the entertainer shared a video of her balancing on a one-wheeled skateboard under the guidance of a musician named EDGE.

Lila is seen skilfully, gliding along a road in Ocho Rios, St Ann, while on the skateboard as she eats a piece of melon. Except for a slight mishap, Lila seemed well on her way to mastering the electric skateboard.

â€œThis take serious meditationâ€¦ 3 months a dis day and night and me can do a hand stand pon it lol @edgeaholic,â€ she captioned the video.

And her teacher, EDGE, seems to have a lot of confidence in her. â€œYou already have it lock like this In 24 hours so you will,â€ he commented on the video.

View this post on Instagram This take serious meditation ŸŒ€ 3 months a dis day and night and me can do a hand stand pon it lol @edgeaholicA post shared by Lila Ike (@lilaike) on Oct 20, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

Although many people were impressed with her ability, they urged her to wear a helmet, as well as elbow and knee pads.

â€œLooking forward to the handstand video Ÿ‘‘Ÿ˜…ps. Be careful,â€ one person said.

Her printed Clarks also took some of the shine.

â€œYouâ€™re so pretty. Itâ€™s the Clarks for me,â€ one person said.

â€œThose print Clarkes boots â¬†ï¸Ÿ”¥. Congratulations on the moves pon one wheel board,â€ another added.