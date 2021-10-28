Skillibeng’s Crocodile Teeth album fails to generate decent album sales

Despite the Crocodile Teeth single still being one of his biggest hits to date, the album named after the widely popular track, is failing to make an impression.

Crocodile Teeth “The Album” was released on October 15 to less than stellar reviews. In fact, many fans of the entertainer took to social media after its release to express their disappointment in the project. Some social media users lamented that perhaps too much expectations were placed on the St Thomas native (who was being touted as dancehall’s next big thing), indicating that so far, he has had more misses than hits.

It seems the unfavourable reactions have translated into album sales as the project struggled to sell more than a 100 copies in its first week.

According to statistics from MRC Data, Crocodile Teeth “The Album” only managed to garner a mere 123 copies in pure album sales since its release. According to the statistics, the album also racked up a measly 660,949 in audio streaming and 35,475 in video-streaming.

In addition to the less than impressive album sales figures, the project also did not land in the coveted top ten spot on the Billboard Reggae Charts. Crocodile Teeth “The Album” could only manage the number 15 spot on the chart.

Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Legend spent another week in the chart’s top spot pushing their run at the top to a whopping 94 weeks. Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection came in at number two while Look for the Good by Jason Mraz, UB40’s Greatest Hits and World on Fire by Stick Figure rounded out the top five albums on the coveted Billboard chart.

Sean Paul’s Dutty Classics Collection re-entered the chart at number six. The Grammy-winning artiste had two spots on the chart as his Dutty Rock album stood at number eight.