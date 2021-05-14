Skillibeng drops major collab with Nicki Minaj

Skillibeng drops major collab with Nicki MinajFriday, May 14, 2021
|
The internet has gone into a total meltdown following the release of the collaboration between dancehall artiste Skillibeng and international acclaimed rapper Nicki Minaj.
The collab is a remix of Skillibeng’s ‘Crocodile Teeth’ and was released on Friday as part of Minaj’s ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ mixtape.
It’s a rerelease of her 2009 work but now features three new songs to include the collab with the Eastsyde strongman.
The St. Thomas native had recently caught some flak after he uploaded a cover art for the track which many wrongly assumed was a publicity stunt.
Following the public criticism, the dancehall artiste removed the cover art without explanation which led to some calling it a publicity stunt.
However, persons now believe that the ‘Brik Pan Brik‘ artiste may have unintentionally let the cat out of the bag and his removal of the post was in a bid to not steal the ‘Anaconda’ artiste thunder with her planned release.
The release is now available on all major streaming platforms and is currently the only song trending off the mixtape.
Nicki released the audio on YouTube along with a visualization background.
Skillibeng has steadily been on the rise in recent times with recent international collabs showing his versatility and pull.
He recently joined forces with US rappers Jay Critch and Rich The Kid on the track ‘Real Boss’ which has been doing well.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy