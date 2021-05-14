Skillibeng drops major collab with Nicki Minaj

The internet has gone into a total meltdown following the release of the collaboration between dancehall artiste Skillibeng and international acclaimed rapper Nicki Minaj.

The collab is a remix of Skillibeng’s ‘Crocodile Teeth’ and was released on Friday as part of Minaj’s ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ mixtape.

It’s a rerelease of her 2009 work but now features three new songs to include the collab with the Eastsyde strongman.

The St. Thomas native had recently caught some flak after he uploaded a cover art for the track which many wrongly assumed was a publicity stunt.

Following the public criticism, the dancehall artiste removed the cover art without explanation which led to some calling it a publicity stunt.

However, persons now believe that the ‘Brik Pan Brik‘ artiste may have unintentionally let the cat out of the bag and his removal of the post was in a bid to not steal the ‘Anaconda’ artiste thunder with her planned release.

The release is now available on all major streaming platforms and is currently the only song trending off the mixtape.

Nicki released the audio on YouTube along with a visualization background.

Skillibeng has steadily been on the rise in recent times with recent international collabs showing his versatility and pull.

He recently joined forces with US rappers Jay Critch and Rich The Kid on the track ‘Real Boss’ which has been doing well.