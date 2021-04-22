Skillibeng poised for international success

It seems, based on recent developments, that Eastsyde strongman Skillibeng could be set as the latest dancehall act looking at international success.

Skillibeng has been steadily honing his craft and is now one of the leading young Artistes in the dancehall realm. A unique flow, joined by captivating lyrics, has now pushed the ‘Brik Pan Brik’ Artiste as force to be reckoned with within the industry.

It seems he is now being noticed overseas, with persons like OVO boss Drake seen vibing to his music; it seems they are reaching out to work with him.

The ‘Crocodile Teeth’ artiste has recently been featured on DJ Megan Ryte’s debut album, in collaboration with rapper Young M.A on the track ‘Money Counter’, in which he demonstrated his lyrical prowess that he is known for.

The track has been rated as a favourite of DJ Megan Ryte following its release. “One of my favorite collabs I put together on my album mayneeee” she wrote about the track on her Instagram account. She also wrote that she appreciated the artiste for his post of visuals of the track. “I appreciate you Skilli, leads good, money counter”.

Prior to that, the St Thomas based artiste had done a collab with Africa based dancehall artiste Shatta Wale on the track ‘Blow Up’, which has been gaining traction on the continent. He has been steadily building his fan base there.

It now seems he is set to be featured on another collaboration, this time it seems it will be a track that will involve US rapper Jay Critch, who was seen recently hanging out in Jamaica with Skillibeng and the Unruly Boss Popcaan. However what caught people’s attention was a tweet by the ‘Ego’ artiste that simply said “Critch x Skilli” which many now believe is an indication of a collab coming.

Hanging with Jay Critch was fellow rapper Rich The Kid, who was also caught vibing to Skillibeng’s ‘Crocodile Teeth’ hit. While nothing has come forward as yet, many also believe something could be happening in that area.

Should these collaborations become a reality, Skilli would follow in the footsteps of fellow St. Thomas native Popcaan, who has been doing great in that way. Popcaan has in recent times done some major work with the likes of Maroon 5, Dave East among others.