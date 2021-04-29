Skillibeng teams up with US rappers Rich The Kid and Jay Critch for new track

The reported link up between dancehall artiste Skillibeng and US rappers Jay Critch and Rich The Kid, has borne fruit in the form of a new track.

The track entitled ‘Real Boss’ was released recently and sees the three artistes blending quite well, showing once again that music knows no boundaries.

They have also released an official video for the collaboration, which shows them being a boss. Hanging with a plethora of girls, the video adeptly fits the message that the song puts forward.

The Internet nearly went into a meltdown, after Jay Critch and Rich The Kid were spotted hanging with the St. Thomas based artiste just over a week ago, with persons asking if a collaboration was forthcoming.

They have not been disappointed with persons flooding Youtube with comments, since its release. One person wrote “trap dancehall full time now Jamaican artiste start get some big USD money” while another wrote “Skillibeng takes over everywhere, mi love for Skillibeng is too much”.

This is the latest international collaboration featuring Skillibeng, in just a matter of days. He was recently featured on Megan Ryte’s debut album on the track ‘Money Counter’ which had Young M.A doing vocals as well.

He seems to be following successfully in the footsteps of fellow St. Thomas dancehall artiste Popcaan, who has been doing quite well on the international scene.