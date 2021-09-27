Skillibeng to drop debut album next month

Skillibeng fans will not have to wait much longer for dancehall’s ‘Eastsyde King’ to drop his debut album. On Sunday, the Brik Pan Brik deejay announced that his 12-track project will be released on October 15.

The highly-anticipated compilation has been dubbed, Crocodile Teeth The Album, after his Crocodile Teeth hit song which featured Nicki Minaj on the remix.

In a post to his official Instagram page, Skillibeng thanked his loyal fan base for their support on his journey indicating that words will never be enough to adequately explain his love for the Eastsyde clan.

“Many try to stop me. Thank you! Your energy has been turnt into very positive energy. Words will never explain how much I love my fans, Esyde till death,” a part of the caption read.

The entertainer also expressed that things can “only get better” for him, predicting that the project will be “one of the biggest” albums.

Crocodile Teeth The Album follows on the heels of the artiste’s Prodigy mixtape which was released last year and is set to feature American rappers, Bobby Shmurda, Rich the Kid and lil Zack.

Bobby Shmurda is expected to feature on yet another remix of Skillibeng’s Crocodile Teeth.

Crocodile Teeth is arguably Skillibeng’s most successful song to date. Since its release last year, the official video on YouTube has amassed more than 27 million views. The Nicki Minaj remix of the track which was released back in May, earned Skillibeng his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It landed at number 100.

Stefflon Don will also make an appearance on the album on a track named after her. Popcaan, Spice and Tony Rebel’s daughter, Davianah are among the local acts to feature on the album.