Skillibeng to introduce NFT provisions with launch of album

Dancehall artiste Skillibeng is set to launch his debut album ‘Crocodile Teeth’ next Wednesday (October 15) to high anticipation.

Industry insiders and fans alike have long awaited the project that features the likes of rappers Bobby Shmurda, Rich The Kid and fellow dancehall acts Popcaan, Spice among others.

However while fans wait in anticipation for the music, the Eastsyde strongman is planning to introduce a sort of double whopper with the release in that he will be making the album a Non Fungible Token or NFT for short.

Using social media, he explained his plans as a step to broaden his business acumen. The project is being done in partnership with crypto and NFT management groups iNTRO Network and BloxXwoo Exchange.

“I’m an Independent Artist, an Independent thinker. I make my music with no boundaries, usually brings people together. NFTs/ crypto have no boundaries, usually brings people together and grows in value over time” he remarked on Instagram.

He related that see the earning potential drove him to make the move. “I think it’s important for our youth and people and general to learn new ways to get ahead regardless of background. I see 15 year olds making 250K in a week from NFTs. People buying them for a couple bucks and reselling them for 5 figures” he related.

Calling on persons out there to learn about this sort of investment, he related this is one of the ways to escape poverty. “One of the ways to escape poverty is financial literacy. You might not be able to rhyme words like Skillibeng but you can invest and learn about the power of crypto and NFT and become more independent like Skillibeng” he wrote.

It is therefore expected that on Wednesday at 4:00pm fans will get the opportunity to make this sort of investment with the St Thomas native.