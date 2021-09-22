Skillibeng vs Alkaline? – Deejays trend on YouTube as lyrical battle looms

Neither Alkaline nor Skillibeng has directly taken aim at the other, but singles released by both artistes Monday were enough to send tongues wagging about a brewing battle between the dancehall heavyweights.

The genesis of the latest dancehall showdown is still unclear, but with both songs now trending on local YouTube charts, fans are excited to see where the lyrical ‘clash’ heads.

Speculations about the two being at loggerheads began swirling after Alkaline released the track, Sell Off. The ‘Man Himself’ did not mention Skillibeng by name in the song, but his flow in the style popularised by Skillibeng led many to believe he was taking subliminal shots at the Eastsyde king.

On the single, Alkaline can be heard saying, “anything mi touch, any style weh mi bring dat sell off”, seemingly indicating that he could execute Skillibeng’s flow better than the Crocodile Teeth deejay.

Sharp-eared dancehall fans were quick to pounce.

“Cyah believe this is a Skillibeng reference. Disrespectfully creative,” one YouTube user, Mark Roberts commented.

Another user, Fibena Brown added: “He impersonated Skillibeng just to show us that his music is trash. OMG, Alkaline is a troll.”

Alkaline’s is currently the number one trending song on local YouTube charts amassing more than half a million views in 48 hours.Sell Off

In an apparent response, Skillibeng later Monday released in which he makes it clear that he is no pushover as he declares ‘killing’ a hobby. Mission

“From me a tod (toddler) mi a deal wid badness and gun. Yuh nah go stop run off yuh mouth, a war yuh need, mi rise mi thing unu ago run,” he deejays on the track in which he also declared the subject of his lyrical onslaught as “not special”.

Skillibeng’s Mission currently holds the number five spot on the local trending chart with more than quarter million views since its release