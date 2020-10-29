Skillibeng’s not the father? Woman speaks out after ‘jacket’ claims

Skillibeng’s fanbase is playing keyboard warrior after a copy of a DNA test report surfaced on social media this week proving that “Emwah Warmington Jnr” (his given name) is not the father of a child.

The mother, who goes by the name Leshii Beng, is claiming that the E-syde deejay went behind her back to take the DNA test though he knew she had a sugar daddy and personal man at the time.

“When him meet mi him did know seh mi have a man, and don’t get it twisted, see when mi and him deh, him never buss…,” she said in a video post. “When mi did have my man, mi tell him, mi mek him know…and him never care. Him did still a come to me… Everyday him come over mi yard, we flex, run wi joke til we get close.”

She added that she initially didn’t want to keep the child, but ultimately had a change of heart when Skillibeng denounced the idea of an abortion.

At his request, she said that she even did a second test to confirm her pregnancy. After that, things were fine, she said.

But she detected an energy shift when he stopped sending her money. According to her, his circle persuaded him to do the test surreptitiously because they were jealous of the money she was getting.

“Him come a mi yard wid six boy pickney, that mean seh di whole a dem know him business,” she said.

“And when him come wid dem him friend mi up…and him seh ‘get the baby ready because mi a spend the day with him’. But true mi always a cuss him seh him nah come round, so mi give him the baby willingly the day. Him tek up mi baby… him walk go pon di gully, him never drive inna nuh car…and den when him reach pon di gully him bring mi baby (dah time deh him grandfather drive) go do DNA test without me knowing nothing.”

She made it clear that she wasn’t upset that he had the test done, but was perturbed that he did it sneakingly. She also said she’s yet to receive the results from him and only saw the report on social media.

“Him never get the jacket, him tek the jacket. Mi never pin down nuh baby pon him, a him pin down the baby pon himself. So if him nuh know or feel the baby a fi him, him shouldn’t tek care of it. From the first day him come dung a the hospital him shoulda she: ‘Lesh, me a do it yah so’. But him never do it, him mek him friend dem boost him fi do it.”

She added: “Him a nuh di first fi get jacket, but if yuh know seh yow, rae, all yuh haffi do a come to me and mek we go do it. Simple as that. Cuss mi, deal wid mi a way, and we deal wid it and the argument done. A nuff people deal wid it and nobody nuh know up til now. But now yuh waan come pon social media fi bring me down when yaa bring down yourself too cause yuh deh weh yuh deh and feel a way.”