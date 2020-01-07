Skip and H.E.R partner on love track ‘Slow Down’

The track may be titled Slow Down, but it’s certainly not slowing down on

streaming platforms as fans can’t seem to get enough of it.

Uploaded to YouTube just a few days ago, the music video has already garnered more than one million views, and fans are loving the collaboration between Skip and H.E.R.

The reggae crooner and the soul songstress complement each other quite well, and fans are praising what they see as musical chemistry between the two entertainers.

The song speaks about being patient while in love, and both singers convey this message quite well. The music video also gives a feeling of nostalgia and is a reflection of the soulful song.