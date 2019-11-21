Skip Marley and H.E.R. top Billboard Reggae Digital Song Sales chart

Slow Down, the collaborative effort between Skip Marley and Grammy award-winning artiste H.E.R. has topped the Billboard Reggae Digital Song Sales chart. It is the first release from Skip’s first full-length studio album.

Marley shared how the collaboration came about.

“I had already recorded the song and I thought it needed a next voice, and someone suggested H.E.R. so we reached out and sent the song to her. She added her part and it made things complete,” said Marley. “Collaborating with an artiste like H.E.R. means a lot to me. Connecting with different people and different styles of music helps take the message up a new street and to new ears.”

Marley, who is the son of former Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers singer Cedella Marley, shared the inspiration behind Slow Down. “Well the song deals with love. It’s about being in the moment with that person, taking it slow so you can fulljoy the feelings and the experience instead of overthinking and trying to see too far ahead. Just telling her to slow down, be in the flow and time will tell the story.”

Signed to Island Records (the same label his grandfather Bob Marley was signed to), Skip came to international prominence in 2017 when he teamed with pop singer Katy Perry on the international smash hit Chained To The Rhythm. The song was featured on Perry’s fifth studio album Witness and has been certified double platinum in the United States.

Marley’s first studio album for Island Records is expected early next year.