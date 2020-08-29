Skip Marley going to a ‘Higher Place’ with new EP

After

thrilling fans with Slow Down featuring H.E.R., reggae artiste Skip

Marley has released an EP called Higher Place.

The project was released on Friday, and it includes seven tracks – Higher Place featuring Bob Marley, Make Me Feel (Remix) featuring Ari Lennox & Rick Ross, Slow Down with H.E.R., My World, Faith, No Love and That’s Not True featuring Damian Marley.

“Dis EP is one step in a long journey, thankful to have you all wid me. #HigherPlace is out now,” Skip said on Twitter on Friday.

Expectations are high for the EP based on the success of Slow Down, which did well on the Billboard Adult R&B and Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts. The track also got more than 80 million streams.