Skip Marley going to a ‘Higher Place’ with new EP

Skip Marley going to a ‘Higher Place’ with new EPSaturday, August 29, 2020
|
After
thrilling fans with Slow Down featuring H.E.R., reggae artiste Skip
Marley has released an EP called Higher Place.
The project was released on Friday, and it includes seven tracks – Higher Place featuring Bob Marley, Make Me Feel (Remix) featuring Ari Lennox & Rick Ross, Slow Down with H.E.R., My World, Faith, No Love and That’s Not True featuring Damian Marley.
“Dis EP is one step in a long journey, thankful to have you all wid me. #HigherPlace is out now,” Skip said on Twitter on Friday.
Expectations are high for the EP based on the success of Slow Down, which did well on the Billboard Adult R&B and Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts. The track also got more than 80 million streams.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy