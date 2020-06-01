Skip Marley is on a roll, drops “No Love”Monday, June 01, 2020
|
Where do you find a girl that doesn’t love 23-year-old Skip Marley?
BUZZ certainly doesn’t know. However, that’s the premise of Skip’s latest track which he released on Friday (May 29).
His latest tune speaks to love’s topsy-turvy nature as he shares how his lover wasn’t in love when he was “deep in love”.
Marley’s raspy vocals in the three-minute, twenty-two second long track is catching major buzz among hardcore reggae lovers, plus he is still riding the waves of his hugely successful smash hit “Slow Down” with Grammy award-winning artiste H.E.R.
Marley previewed the new track during Perreo Cibelnetico (aka Cybernetic Dance), a popular Zoom party hosted by model/influencer Amelia Rami sponsored by Courvoisier.
The 23-year-old is also gearing up to perform during Good Morning America’s upcoming concert series.
“No Love,” is co-written by Sebastian Kole (Alessia Cara) and Trey Campbell (Ella Mai), with mentor and family friend the late legendary Betty Wright. The song is a gritty reggae vibe that pays homage to Wu-Tang Clan’s “Tearz” track from their 1993 album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy