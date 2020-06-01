Skip Marley is on a roll, drops “No Love”

Where do you find a girl that doesn’t love 23-year-old Skip Marley?

BUZZ certainly doesn’t know. However, that’s the premise of Skip’s latest track which he released on Friday (May 29).

His latest tune speaks to love’s topsy-turvy nature as he shares how his lover wasn’t in love when he was “deep in love”.

Marley’s raspy vocals in the three-minute, twenty-two second long track is catching major buzz among hardcore reggae lovers, plus he is still riding the waves of his hugely successful smash hit “Slow Down” with Grammy award-winning artiste H.E.R.

Marley previewed the new track during Perreo Cibelnetico (aka Cybernetic Dance), a popular Zoom party hosted by model/influencer Amelia Rami sponsored by Courvoisier.

The 23-year-old is also gearing up to perform during Good Morning America’s upcoming concert series.

“No Love,” is co-written by Sebastian Kole (Alessia Cara) and Trey Campbell (Ella Mai), with mentor and family friend the late legendary Betty Wright. The song is a gritty reggae vibe that pays homage to Wu-Tang Clan’s “Tearz” track from their 1993 album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).