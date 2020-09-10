Skip Marley made a video for track with Rick Ross… but we can’t see it in JA

Skip Marley made a video for track with Rick Ross… but we can’t see it in JAThursday, September 10, 2020
Two weeks after
releasing his new EP, Higher Place, Skip Marley has released the music
video for Make Me Feel, a collaboration with rapper Rick Ross and singer
Ari Lennox.
From left: Skip Marley, Ari Lennox and Rick Ross on the set of the Make Me Feel music video. (Photo: Twitter @skipmarley)
The video was released earlier this week. But unfortunately, if you’re in Jamaica and you want to view it, the message you will see on YouTube is “the uploader has not made this video available in your country.”
Sucks to be us.
Nonetheless, the video was directed by Lacey Duke, the same person who did the video for Slow Down, a track Skip did with H.E.R.
In a recent interview with VIBE, Skip said that Make Me Feel is about getting through tougher times.
“Everybody has been stuck inside, so for the video we wanted to bring some big outside vibes and show that even though there are challenges, we have love, we have music, we have sport, and we have each other. Give thanks to Rick Ross the boss and Ari Lennox for doing what they do,” he said.
In the meantime, we will continue to listen to the track until the video becomes available in Jamaica.
