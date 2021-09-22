Skip Marley teams up with Popcaan for ‘Vibe’Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|
Singer Skip Marley has recruited dancehall act Popcaan for his new track Vibe which is set to be released in short order. The young Marley, who is the grandson of the legendary Bob Marley, revealed that the track will be available on all platforms come October 1, and encouraged persons to preorder.
“Mi new chune Vibe will be officially out fuh di people on 10/1. Pre-save now. Thank yuh all for believin wit me,” the Slow Down wrote on his Twitter in announcing the track.
He also uploaded a snippet of the track which seems to have been placed on a reggaeton beat with the words suggesting it is a song for the ladies.
This is Skip Marley’s first release in a while which follows on his 2020 Album Higher Place which featured the smash hit Slow Down with R&B songbird H.E.R. It is expected that is more music set to come in short order as well.
Popcaan himself is set to release some new music with an upcoming album later this year.
