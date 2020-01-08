Slick Woods feeling better after having a seizure

Twenty-three-year-old model, Slick Woods, who recently shared that she’s suffering from stage 3 melanoma cancer is feeling better after having a seizure last night (Jan. 7).

Supermodel Slick woods shared on Instagram that she is “feeling a million times better and is walking again.” She continued by thanking her friend for saving her life.

View this post on Instagram Now that I’m feeling a million times better and walking again thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected seizure in the middle of the night, man there’s so many people going through way worse #staygoofyA post shared by @ slickwoods on Jan 7, 2020 at 7:04pm PST

Woods shared light and positive energy on her situation by reminding her fans that many people are going through even worse so we should stay goofy.

Slick who is famously known as a Rihanna muse welcomed her son Saphir in 2018, a year before being diagnosed with cancer.

View this post on Instagram Thank you saphir’s godparents @cocoandbreezy 63 hours later saphir is born makes me cry every time I look at itA post shared by @ slickwoods on Sep 5, 2019 at 4:32pm PDT

The model told ‘The Shaderoom’ in an interview, that her cancer is spreading and getting worse but she’s fighting.

Keep fighting Slick!