Slick Woods feeling better after having a seizure

Slick Woods feeling better after having a seizureWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
Twenty-three-year-old model, Slick Woods, who recently shared that she’s suffering from stage 3 melanoma cancer is feeling better after having a seizure last night (Jan. 7).
Supermodel Slick woods shared on Instagram that she is “feeling a million times better and is walking again.” She continued by thanking her friend for saving her life.
Woods shared light and positive energy on her situation by reminding her fans that many people are going through even worse so we should stay goofy.
Slick who is famously known as a Rihanna muse welcomed her son Saphir in 2018, a year before being diagnosed with cancer.
The model told ‘The Shaderoom’ in an interview, that her cancer is spreading and getting worse but she’s fighting.
Keep fighting Slick!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy