‘Slow Down’ goes gold for Skip Marley

‘Slow Down’ goes gold for Skip MarleyWednesday, September 08, 2021
|
Reggae crooner Skip Marley is in a celebratory mood after his 2019 track Slow Down was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
The track, which features R&B songbird H.E.R., received the certification on Tuesday, September 7th having crossed five hundred thousand digital sales.
The grandson of the great Jamaican, Bob Marley, took to Twitter where he shared a simple thank you to H.E.R. and the RIAA.
Since the release of Slow Down, the track has achieved much success. The song topped the R&B Adult songs charts earning Skip Marley the accolade of becoming the first Jamaica-born to achieving that feat. He also became the first Jamaican born since Sean Paul to enter the Top 15 on the Billboard R&B/ Hip Hop Airplay chart.Â
The song also did very well on the streaming charts where it became the quickest and biggest streamed song for someone in the Marley family. It also helped elevate Skip to over two hundred million global artiste streams
