SNAP! Avengers: Endgame is the world’s highest-grossing film

The hottest film of spring 2019, , officially overtook the James Cameron epic

, the 20th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has dethroned the 2009 sci-fi/fantasy blockbuster by the slimmest of margins.Endgame

According to Box Office Mojo, as of July 30, has grossed more than US$2.794 billion worldwide – just outpacing Endgame, which amassed a staggering US$2.789 billion in second place.Avatar

(No spoilers, we promise!)

Based on the iconic comics by the late Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Avengers follows the surviving members of the superhero squad and their allies, who desperately attempt to reverse the damage caused by Thanos in Endgame.Infinity War

See the official trailer, courtesy of Marvel Entertainment, below:

Critics from Deadline.com wrote in late April, “[] had a worldwide opening of $1.2 billion, the biggest of all time and nearly double Avengers: Endgame‘s previous record of $640.5 million.”Infinity War

“It was also the fastest film ever to eclipse the $1 billion and $1.5 billion mark, doing so in just five days and eight days respectively (less than half what it took Infinity War),” Deadline Hollywood writer, Nancy Tartaglione added.

The film has been hailed as a bittersweet finale to Marvel’s ‘third phase’ of the MCU, with Endgame scoring a 94 percent, ‘certified fresh’ score on American review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

For those who haven’t yet seen , what are you waiting for? Curious to know what films made the 10 highest grossers of all-time list? Check out our Avengers: Endgamestory here.

BUZZhive, what was your favourite scene? Have your say in the comments section.