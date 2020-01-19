Snapchat to the rescue: Abducted 14-year-old girl found through app

Snapchat to the rescue: Abducted 14-year-old girl found through appSunday, January 19, 2020
A fourteen-year-old girl who was kidnapped was rescued after friends were able to track her location through social media app Snapchat.
After reaching out to friends through the app to alert them to her predicament, after being unable to decipher her own location, her friends managed to locate her and contact the police.Â
Three men were arrested in relation to the incident, to include a 55-year-old man who it is said gave the girl drugs which incapacitated her. She was then kidnapped with the assistance of the other two males, media reports.
The police managed to apprehend the men who now will face the courts for their actions.
