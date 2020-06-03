Snapchat won’t promote Trump in Discover feed

Snapchat today said it will not promote US President Donald Trump’s content in its news section anymore.

The platform said Trump’s posts to Twitter threaten violence against protesters and it will not amplify such rhetoric.

“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” Snapchat said in a statement today.

“Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America,” it continued.

Trump’s account on the social platform is public but the move will affectthe reach of his posts.

Some 1.5 million people follow his account but the President gets most attention when Snapchat shares his posts in its Discover section, that can reach hundreds of millions more people.