Sneak peek! Shaggy drops US$2.15 million on Florida home

Dancehall star Shaggy just spent over $2 million for a swanky new crib in a wealthy Florida community.

The Boombastic deejay reportedly paid US$2.15 million for the pad located in Cocoplum in Coral Gables.

The 5,800 square feet, five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms residence sits on a half-acre lot, according to the Los Angeles Times, complete with a courtyard with a fountain and mermaid statue at the centre.

If that wasn’t enough, Shaggy, born Orville Burrell, will be able to keep an eye on his well-appointed property given that the house has walls of glass and vaulted ceilings, of course.

“Outside, the resort-like grounds are made greener by dense landscaping and palm trees. A spacious patio wraps around a swimming pool and spa. Off to the side, a pavilion houses a bar and steam room,” the LA Times reports of the Grammy winner’s new digs.