Snoop Dogg ready to vote out the “punk” in the White House

Snoop Dogg ready to vote out the “punk” in the White HouseSunday, June 07, 2020
Snoop Dogg has had enough of Donald Trump.
The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper, in a radio interview last week, said for a long time he thought he could not vote because of his criminal record.
“For many years, they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t [vote] because you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that,” he explained to the host. The rapper had been convicted for felony drug possession in 1990, and pleaded guilty to felony gun and drug charges in 2007. “My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote,” he said on Big Boy’s Neighbourhood programme.
Admitting he’s never voted before, Snoop said, “but this year I think I’m gonna get out and vote cuz I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.”
He added, “I can’t talk about it and not be about it. I can’t tell you to do it and don’t go do it,” he said. “Everybody know I’m a frontliner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do. If I tell you to do something, I done it already.”
The 48-year-old was discussing the death of George Floyd at the hands of police two weeks ago and the Black Lives Matter movement.
