Snubbed! No Golden Globe nominations for ‘When They See Us’

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations have been announced, and Ava DuVernay’s hit Netflix miniseries, When They See Us, was not on the list.

The series has received many accolades including 16 nominations at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. Jharrel Jerome who played ‘Korey Wise’ won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Following the overwhelmingly positive reviews, this snub by the Golden Globes, is puzzling, to say the least.

As expected, social media is alight with feedback on the cold shoulder given to the emotive miniseries by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is responsible for selecting the awards recipients.

The miniseries tells the story of the Central Park Five, five young boys who were charged for the rape of a jogger in 1989. They maintained their innocence and spent years fighting the convictions until the verdict was overturned 12 years later when the actual criminal confessed.