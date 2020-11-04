So cool! Stalk Ashley using cute Instagram filter to promote ‘Incognito’Wednesday, November 04, 2020
|
Jamaican
entertainer Stalk Ashley has gotten her own Instagram filter, which is being
used to promote her new track, Incognito.
The singer debuted the filter, which is also called ‘Incognito’, on Tuesday night. The filter has the same background as the image that was being used to promote the song recently.
Stalk Ashley used the filter on Tuesday night and shared a video of it via her Instagram Story.
“Here’s a cute filter to have some fun with,” she said.
She also shared videos of other people using the filter.
Incognito, which features Alkaline, was released on October 23. So far, it has received more than 550,000 views on YouTube.
Stalk Ashley has described it as a dream come true to work with Alkaline.
“Everybody has their favorite and Alkaline is mine Idc. He’s been MY artiste!! I’ve been a fan from him a seh “emedicusmobestaliannasucadiatucazmo” or whateva! 2-3 years ago I was doing covers of his songs. Now we have a whole song together,” she tweeted recently.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy