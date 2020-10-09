So cute! Spice goes on spa date with daughter

So cute! Spice goes on spa date with daughterFriday, October 09, 2020
No doubt, dancehall artiste Spice is currently living her best life. The ‘Queen of the Dancehall’ recently
It’s only natural for this mother, businesswoman, and artiste to take a break and relax. And that’s what she did today, along with her daughter-Nicholatoy.
We don’t know if there’s anything cuter than a mom and daughter spa date, and Spice gave us glimpses into hers today in her Instagram stories.
Getting a manicure with her signature-blue, Spice showed us her daughter a manicure too, only her daughter was not allowed any colour on her nails.
“No polish for you Toy Toy,” she said in her strict mommy-voice, before chuckling to the camera and commenting that Toy Toy, “swear seh she big”
Spice, known for her raunchy lyrics and intense performers has expressed numerous times that when it comes to her two children, she’s Grace Hamilton, the mom, and disciplinarian.
