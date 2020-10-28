‘So emotional!’ Whitney Houston is first black artiste with three diamond albums

‘So emotional!’ Whitney Houston is first black artiste with three diamond albumsWednesday, October 28, 2020
Even in death, Whitney Houston continues
to remind the world why she’s one of the greatest artistes ever.
Houston is now the only black artiste with three diamond-certified albums, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.
The feat was confirmed today after the singer’s second album Whitney, released in 1987,officially achieved the status for 10 million equivalent album sales.
Whitney sent four singles to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart as I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, So Emotional and Where Do Broken Hearts Go, all went on to find commercial success and critical acclaim.
Houston’s debut 1985 self-titled debut album, and 1992’s The Bodyguard soundtrack previously received the recognition, having sold 13 million and 18 million unites respectively.
Houston, who was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next week.
