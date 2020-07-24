‘So Mi Like It’: Spice hit racks up 90 million views on YouTube

It’s hard to believe that Spice’s iconic So Mi Like It music video was released six

years ago when it continued to dominate parties when outside was a thing.

But the continuance of the song is a testament to catchy lyrics, a thumping beat and the infectiousness that few other artistes can boast. It’s that ability to stand the test of an ever-evolving industry that churns out hit after hit that has seen Spice, born Grace Hamilton, achieve yet another milestone for to add to her growing list accolades.

The So Mi Like It music video has crossed the milestone 90 million views mark on YouTube, an achievement that no other female dancehall artiste can boast. To be honest, very few men in the genre can claim that distinction.

Spice’s 1.1 million subscribers on the platform are regularly treated to stunning visuals from the dancehall staple who continues to be one of the biggest names in the genre.

Other hits by the artiste that have gained significant traction on YouTube include her collaboration with the incarcerated Vybz Kartel, Conjugal Visit, which has 73 million views since its release five years ago, and Tables Turn which has gained 23 million views in its eight-month existence.