‘So Mi Like It’: Spice hit racks up 90 million views on YouTube

‘So Mi Like It’: Spice hit racks up 90 million views on YouTubeFriday, July 24, 2020
|
It’s hard to believe that Spice’s iconic So Mi Like It music video was released six
years ago when it continued to dominate parties when outside was a thing.
But the continuance of the song is a testament to catchy lyrics, a thumping beat and the infectiousness that few other artistes can boast. It’s that ability to stand the test of an ever-evolving industry that churns out hit after hit that has seen Spice, born Grace Hamilton, achieve yet another milestone for to add to her growing list accolades.
The So Mi Like It music video has crossed the milestone 90 million views mark on YouTube, an achievement that no other female dancehall artiste can boast. To be honest, very few men in the genre can claim that distinction.
Spice’s 1.1 million subscribers on the platform are regularly treated to stunning visuals from the dancehall staple who continues to be one of the biggest names in the genre.
Other hits by the artiste that have gained significant traction on YouTube include her collaboration with the incarcerated Vybz Kartel, Conjugal Visit, which has 73 million views since its release five years ago, and Tables Turn which has gained 23 million views in its eight-month existence.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy