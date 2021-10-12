Social media reacts to Superman coming out as bisexual

Since appearing in comic books 80 years ago, Superman has been smitten with love interest, journalist Lois Lane, but that’s about to change.

In an upcoming issue of the DC comic series “Superman: Son of Kal-El”, the new Superman- Jon Kent comes out as bisexual.

Jon, who is the son of Clark Kent and Lane, falls in love with a male reporter, Jay Nakamura.

DC Comics made the announcement on Monday, October 11, a day celebrated in the LGBTQIA community as ‘National Coming Out Day.

The writer, Tom Taylor said representation matters, and it’s important that people can see themselves in Superman.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” Taylor said. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

The “Superman: Son of Kal-El” series follows Kent as he becomes Earth’s new Superman and deals with the immense weight of the responsibility. He finds solace in his reporter friend, Nakamura.

But in the upcoming issue, Kent falls for Nakamura. This happened after he’s “mentally and physically burnt out from trying to save everyone that he can,” according to DC.

Released photos show the two sharing a kiss and sitting together atop a building, their legs dangling off the edge.

Artist John Timms said he honoured to help Jon Kent deal with his “complex modern life”.

“I’m incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces,” he said.

But after news emerged that the next iteration of Superman would be bisexual, social media went into a frenzy.

BUZZ Fam, Superman is not the only DC character to come out as bisexual. Earlier this year, Robin, who fights crime as Time Drake, accepted a date from a male admirer.